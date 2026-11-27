WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Holiday shoppers took to the stores en masse on Black Friday, the traditional day after Thanksgiving, to start on holiday gift lists and look for discounts.

At the Tanger Outlets in West Palm Beach, Rich Paul-Hus had three shopping bags from the Le Creuset store.

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Black Friday shoppers hit the stores in search of deals



"It was 30% off," Paul-Hus told me.

Another shopper named Lisa had bags from the New Balance store.

"Five pairs of shoes, $120," Lisa said.

"We have over 120 stores," says Alexis Araujo, marketing director for Tanger Outlets Palm Beach. "Here's a little bit of a pro tip: if you download our Tanger app, it's free, you get 15 to 25% off on top of all the discounts that are already existing," Araujo said.

Shining A Light Vinyl fans line up for Black Friday releases T.A. Walker

Finding bargains can take some work.

"Don't go into any sales event without a plan; that's what leads to impulse purchases," budgeting expert Andrea Woroch said.

She outlined how shoppers can use artificial intelligence to snag the best deals.

"You can use ChatGPT or Google Gemini and ask some simple prompts," she says. "Enter the product name, ask the tool to compare prices."

Woroch said as a general rule, 30% off is a good benchmark for a good deal.

One thing shoppers need to avoid this holiday is using credit cards.

Experts say it's wise to use them only if you're paying off the purchases in a month, and avoiding the interest rates above 20%.

"Enjoy the holiday season, enjoy the time with family and friends," Ted Rossman of Money Management International said. "Stick to a budget, don't go into expensive debt that's going to make it that much harder to pay it off."

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