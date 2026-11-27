WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Black Friday shoppers were out early across South Florida on Friday, with some music fans waiting for hours to get their hands on limited-edition vinyl releases.

About 80 people lined up outside Rust & Wax record store in West Palm Beach as shoppers sought special limited-edition Record Store Day releases from artists including The Beatles, Cher, Sombr, the Grateful Dead and Stevie Nicks.

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Vinyl fans line up for Black Friday releases

T.A. Walker caught up with Diane of Palm Beach Gardens, a Stevie Nicks fan who arrived around midnight and scored one of the records on her wish list.

She was among the first customers inside the store Friday morning and had her sights set on a special Stevie Nicks release of "Bella Donna."

"She took the face of the 'Bella Donna' album and imprinted it directly on the actual album itself," Diane told Walker. "So when you're listening to 'Bella Donna,' you're actually seeing Stevie Nicks."

The early-morning rush wasn't limited to record collectors.

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Shoppers were also heading to retailers and shopping centers across the area, including Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Macy's, Kohl's, The Mall at Wellington Green, The Gardens Mall, Town Center at Boca Raton and Treasure Coast Square.

The crowds come as many consumers still plan to do at least some of their holiday shopping in person.

According to holiday shopping research cited by Accenture, 66% of consumers plan to hunt for Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals at brick-and-mortar stores rather than doing all of their shopping online.

The research also found the average consumer is expected to spend about $737 this holiday season.

For the music fans waiting outside Rust & Wax, however, Black Friday was about more than simply finding a discount. It was a chance to be among the first to grab a limited-edition release before it disappeared from the shelves.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.