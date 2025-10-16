Aldi serves up $40 Thanksgiving feast for 10 — cheaper than last year

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As grocery shoppers continue to see higher food prices, Aldi is here to help this holiday season.

The supermarket chain announced this week that its prices for a full Thanksgiving feast are lower than in 2024.

How Aldi is impacting Florida's grocery store landscape

For $40, Aldi said shoppers can build a full spread for 10 people that has all the Thanksgiving favorites we know and love.

"The ALDI commitment to low prices is unwavering, and I am thrilled that we are able to offer an even more affordable holiday meal than last year," ALDI U.S. CEO Atty McGrath said. "Saving our shoppers money is our mission every day — but it is especially important during the holidays when they need it most."

Aldi

For $4 per person, ALDI said shoppers can purchase 21 total products and ingredients that include:



Whole Turkey

Chicken Broth

Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup

Evaporated Milk

Hawaiian Sweet Rolls

Miniature Marshmallows

Cut Green Beans (x2)

100% Pure Canned Pumpkin

Shells & Cheese (x2)

Brown Gravy Mix (x3)

Poultry Spices & Herbs

French Fried Onions

Pie Crust

Chicken or Cornbread Stuffing (x2)

Whipped Dairy Topping

Yellow Onions (3 lbs.)

Baby Peeled Carrots

Celery

Cranberries

Sweet Potatoes (3 lbs.)

Russet Potatoes (10 lbs.)

"Thanksgiving is the biggest food holiday of the year, and ALDI is proud to lead the industry once again on price," ALDI U.S. CCO Scott Patton said. "Price leadership is part of our DNA, and the holidays are when our commitment to value really shines. We believe families shouldn't have to make trade-offs to feed everyone, especially at Thanksgiving."

Aldi said shoppers can build their ALDI Thanksgiving feast by visiting a local ALDI store, ordering online for curbside pickup or placing an order through grocery delivery partners including Instacart, Uber Eats, and DoorDash

The food prices are valid now through Dec. 24, 2025.

ALDI recently increased its presence in Florida by opening new stores after acquiring and converting Winn-Dixie stores.