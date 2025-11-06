Will FAA traffic reductions impact flights at Palm Beach International Airport?

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) decision to reduce air traffic nationwide is prompting concern among travelers, even though Palm Beach International Airport (PBIA) is not expected to see any cuts.

At PBIA, it was business as usual Thursday, but travelers said they’re keeping a close eye on potential delays and schedule changes.

“It was great. It was quick and easy,” one traveler said.

The FAA announced a 10% reduction in flights nationwide starting Friday because of the ongoing government shutdown.

“I heard Newark was a nightmare but out of Atlantic City was great,” another traveler said.

Many travelers told WPTV they’re still unsure how the cuts will affect their travel plans.

“TSA took a little longer than expected, just have to plan ahead,” one passenger said.

While PBIA is not on the list for flight reductions, the airport often sees incoming traffic and spillover from other major airports. Many travelers flying into PBIA are coming from LaGuardia, JFK and Newark, and all three are expected to see flight reductions due to the shutdown.

Sarah Mills, visiting Palm Beach County from Boston, said she’s worried about the effects of ongoing delays.

“I think it’s awful. Safety is so important. I was afraid to fly,” Mills said.

In a statement, PBIA said it does not expect any strain on resources as a result of the decrease in flights at other airports.

With the busy holiday travel season around the corner, travelers say the FAA’s timing couldn’t be worse but they’re finding ways to adapt.

“It is what it is. We’re totally fine,” one traveler said.

A PBIA spokesperson said the airport is not expecting additional flights as a result of the air traffic reductions. Airport officials say there could be impacts to flights directly scheduled for PBIA, and advise travelers to check with their airlines for any changes.

