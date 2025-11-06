Historic 10% flight reduction: Here's what travelers should know

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Following this week's news that 40 airports across the U.S. will see flight reductions starting Friday, one travel expert said travelers need to be prepared and flexible.

"If you don't have to (fly) in the next week, think about rescheduling it," Nick Ewen of The Points Guy website.

Flight reductions are starting on Friday in reaction to the ongoing government shutdown, affecting about 10% of flights.

Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood and Miami International are on the 40-airport list.

Palm Beach International Airport is not on the list, but departures could still be affected since the airport flies to cities like Atlanta, Charlotte, Boston, Chicago, Dallas and New York.

"A lot of airlines have said through the weekend they're offering waivers," Ewen said. "This is a very fluid situation; things will be changing regularly."

He recommends travelers make sure they have their airline's app on their phones.

"This is a perfect time to make sure you have that app and also get that notification of any flight changes, that way you're being proactive and being notified immediately if something is disrupted," Ewen said.

He said rebooking flights might be difficult, but many airlines are expanding their refund policies.

Travelers may also need to come up with a backup plan.

"If you have a flight that has an easy substitute, whether it's a drive, a train like Brightline in South Florida or Amtrak on the East Coast, I would definitely recommend considering those options," Ewen said.

As for holiday travel later this month, Ewen said it's too early to panic.

"The sad thing is we just don't know what's going to happen with Thanksgiving travel right now," Ewen said.