When could more commercial flights be available on the Treasure Coast?

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Thanksgiving is next week and that means many of us will soon be boarding flights to see loved ones for the holiday.

WPTV received an update Tuesday on the effort to increase flights on the Treasure Coast as the population grows.

We've previously reported plans to bring commercial flights to the Treasure Coast International Airport, but that's not the only airport growing.

Breeze Airlines at the Vero Beach Regional Airport is continuing to see an increase in passengers. Last month a total of 116 flights left the airport, which is more than double from last year.

But Treasure Coast residents told WPTV that there is still a need for more flights.

Travel Breeze Airways is adding new flights from Vero Beach to this state in the fall Samantha Roesler

Susannah Yount enjoys this area of Florida, describing it as "less crowded than most of Florida" and a "family-oriented community."

But Yount and others on the Treasure Coast say flying in and out is a headache.

"That is the one downside of living here," Yount said.

The lack of flight options can be a major inconvenience.

"My best friend is trying to fly in from New York, and I'm having to go pick her up from Fort Lauderdale on my birthday because there isn’t anything nearby," resident Pranti Saha said.

Breeze Airways is the only commercial airliner that flies to and from the Treasure Coast.

Region St Lucie County Commercial flights coming soon to this Treasure Coast airport Kate Hussey

Vero Beach Regional Airport Director Todd Scher said Breeze has gone from 16 flights a month to more than 100 flights a month in less than two years — and the airline is still growing.

"Next week they're starting flights to Washington's Dulles International Airport, as well as Stewart airport in Newburgh, New York — all northeast destinations," Scher said.

Meanwhile, Treasure Coast International Airport representatives said they're negotiating with multiple airlines now that it has its required FAA certification.

WPTV Vero Beach Regional Airport Director Todd Scher speaks about the increased flights available in Indian River County.

"It would make living life here so much simpler to just quickly go up to the airport," Yount said.

It would allow travelers to save time and make the place they call home more accessible.

"It's going to help the community," Saha said.

The Vero Beach Regional Airport is at capacity and doesn't have room for a second airline.

Meanwhile, the Treasure Coast International Airport was hoping to begin commercial flights early next spring, but they told WPTV on Tuesdya that now there is no concrete timeline.