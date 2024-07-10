Breeze Airways announces increase in flights to New York from Vero Beach Airport starting in October

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Travelers flying to New York from Vero Beach in the fall will have more options through Breeze Airways starting in October.

The airline announced July 10 that they will be doubling their flights to Long Island, New York to four times weekly beginning in October and will be adding a new route to Stewart-Newburgh, New York twice a week starting Nov. 21.

Additionally, Breeze is offering 35% off roundtrip base fares through its "Triple Threat" campaign by using the promo code 'TRIPLE' at checkout by 2:59 a.m. July 13. The deal is valid for travel from Aug. 14 through Feb. 4, 2025.