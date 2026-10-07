Tri-Rail fare increase takes effect as South Florida transit system faces funding challenges

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — South Florida commuters are paying more to ride Tri-Rail after the regional rail service implemented a 10% fare increase, a move officials say is necessary as the agency works to address ongoing funding challenges.

The fare hike, which took effect Oct. 1, increases one-way fares by roughly 30 cents to $1, depending on the route. Round-trip costs have increased by about $1 to $2, according to Tri-Rail.

WATCH: Tri-Rail riders are paying more after a 10% fare increase.

Tri-Rail fare increase in South Florida: Riders pay more

For many riders who rely on public transportation every day, the higher cost is already noticeable.

The increase comes as transportation costs continue to rise for South Florida residents, with higher gasoline prices and other commuting expenses putting additional pressure on household budgets. For riders who depend on Tri-Rail to get to work, school and appointments, even modest fare increases can have a significant impact.

Riders feel the impact

Jordan Bruce, a regular Tri-Rail passenger, said he depends on the train to travel between West Palm Beach and Deerfield Beach.

"Some people don't have a choice, kind of like me right now," Bruce told WPTV.

Bruce said the fare increase has been noticeable.

"I've definitely seen the price go up. It's very noticeable from before," he said.

Without access to a car, Bruce said Tri-Rail remains a necessity.

"I really depend on the train. So let's say one day I don't have enough, I'm pretty much screwed that day," he said.

Another rider, Daniel Presmr, said the need for reliable transportation outweighs the higher costs.

"At the end of the day, I gotta get home," Presmr said.

Tri-Rail cites broader funding concerns

Victor Garcia, director of public affairs for Tri-Rail, said the fare increase is intended to generate additional revenue, though it represents only a small portion of the agency's overall financial needs.

"That's one of the things that the board decided we had to do because, right, we got to look for all the means that we can to try to get more money," Garcia said.

According to Garcia, the agency is still waiting for $45 million to $60 million in state funding.

"That funding is essential for Tri-Rail services. It actually helps operate our train service," Garcia said.

Service reductions remain a concern

Tri-Rail officials say they continue to search for long-term funding solutions while monitoring future financial needs.

Garcia said potential service reductions have been discussed if funding challenges persist.

"Some of the things that we had we've been considering is potentially like weekend service having to cut off," Garcia said.

Despite the current fare increase, Tri-Rail officials said they do not anticipate another rate hike as they continue working to close the funding gap.

Tri-Rail operates commuter rail service across Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties, providing a transportation alternative for thousands of South Florida riders each day.

Garcia said keeping those riders on Tri-Rail also helps reduce congestion on South Florida roads.

"This is 15,000 people a day — the equivalent of about one lane of traffic on I-95. You throw them on the roads, now you’re dealing with that much more traffic," Garcia said.

As Tri-Rail works to determine how to address its funding needs, Garcia said the larger question is how much the region is willing to invest in the service.

"Is Tri-Rail important to the region? And if it is, at what cost? If we know it’s a valuable service, then we need to support it to keep it going," he said.

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