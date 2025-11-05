PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The federal government shutdown has entered its 36th day, officially becoming the longest shutdown in U.S. history as Republicans and Democrats remain locked in a standoff over health care with neither party willing to budge.

President Donald Trump summoned Senate Republicans to the White House this morning, where he blamed the shutdown for Tuesday's election results and urged lawmakers to eliminate the filibuster. Doing so would allow Republicans to pass bills with a simple majority without Democratic support.

Government shutdown reaches historic 36 days as TSA workers struggle without pay

"If you don't terminate the filibuster, you'll be in bad shape. We won't pass any legislation. There'll be no legislation passed," Trump said.

While some signs on Capitol Hill suggest negotiators could be making progress, with lawmakers expressing cautious optimism that a deal could be reached by the end of the week, Democrats claim it all depends on the White House.

Meanwhile, TSA workers who are no longer being paid are speaking out about the mounting challenges they face. These federal employees continue working despite being cut off from paychecks and some benefits, with many unsure how much longer they can last.

"Everybody is hurting from this," said William Watts, a TSA officer and veteran who is manning the front lines. "I shouldn't be treated this way working for the federal government."

Travel TSA workers face paycheck uncertainty as shutdown continues Kayla McDermott

Watts described the difficult conditions workers face daily.

"We're expected to come in each day with a smile on our face under the tumultuous stress of the general public," Watts said. "There's no relief, there's no aid."

Mickey Alston, a representative with AFGE Local 558, a federal union representing seven airports in the area, has been receiving daily calls from federal workers begging for help.

"I myself just had a medical procedure done yesterday and I had to beg just to try and get a deferment," Alston said. "We can't buy medication because we don't have a check. That is very demoralizing."

Alston noted the urgency of housing situations for affected workers as some workers won't even have a place to live soon.

"Some rental places only give you a week tops to actually pay rent and mortgages," Alston said.

At Orlando International Airport, fellow union representative for AFGE Local 556, Tatiana Finlay, is also a TSA officer along with her husband. She described the personal toll on families.

Travel Local airports face widespread flight delays as shutdown nears record length Kayla McDermott

"These things are hard to explain to our families. How do I explain to them mommy is having a hard time putting food on the table?" Finlay said.

Finlay has witnessed shortages in air traffic control and TSA staffing, and expressed concern about potential disruptions as Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warns of potential mass chaos in the skies.

"It is very scary for the traveling public," Finlay said.

For Watts, his motivation to keep coming to work remains his family, despite the financial hardship.

"I got a 10-year-old baby girl at home," Watts said. "We just sit on our hands and hope."

Finlay emphasized the human cost of the political standoff.

"It's time for them to stop taking our livelihoods as a bargaining chip," Finlay said.

To help, Alston says the best thing people can do is to continue to donate to food banks, as well as to the Combined Federal Campaign.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

