Tri-Rail could anchor dozens of '15-minute city' projects across South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — South Florida could see dozens of large developments spring up around Tri-Rail stations between West Palm Beach and Miami as the region embraces a new urban planning concept called the "15-minute city."

These Transit-Oriented Developments (TODs) represent a zoning classification that offers tax breaks and grants to developers who build near mass transit stations and set aside apartments for low and moderate-income renters.

WATCH BELOW: Tri-Rail could anchor dozens of '15-minute city' projects

Tri-Rail could anchor dozens of '15-minute city' projects

"That is the future because available land is becoming more scarce," said Arturo Vasquez, an architect with Stantec Architecture.

The 15-minute city concept centers on people living just a 15-minute rail ride from their jobs with restaurants, grocery stores, coffee shops and other retailers within walking distance of their trackside apartments.

"Who doesn't want to live in a place where you can have access to everything and not have to get on a car to get a gallon of milk," Vasquez said.

Growing Demand Among Young Adults

Vasquez believes these developments will emerge as South Florida becomes more urban and Interstate 95 becomes increasingly congested. A growing percentage of adults under 35 don't own cars, with many young adults frustrated by traffic congestion and struggling with the costs of buying and insuring vehicles.

Commuters already embrace alternative transportation.

Jace Anzo sold his car after spending $400 a month on gas and insurance. Now he rides his motorized scooter to the Tri-Rail station in Boca Raton, then scoots to work when he gets off the train in Mangonia Park.

"We just put our vessel on the side. Tri-Rail makes it really easy to put our belongings on the side, and you just sit and wait until you commute there," Anzo said.

Romy Halaby, a Lynn University student who commutes from North Miami to Boca Raton, would welcome living in a 15-minute city closer to home.

"I live like an hour away with the traffic, so it's very tiring. I don't think I'd want to do that every day," Halaby said.

First Development Breaking Ground

The first transit-oriented development is headed to the Boca Raton rail station. Developers expect to break ground as soon as January on a former Tri-Rail parking lot to build "Link at Boca," a 340-unit rental development, including 34 units earmarked for affordable housing.

"I know people are very excited about Boca and then some of the potentials down the way," said David Dech, executive director of the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority, which operates Tri-Rail.

The Link at Boca will feature a ground floor of restaurants and retailers, potentially spurring additional development.

West Palm Beach Project Faces Delays

Another 15-minute city could emerge around downtown West Palm Beach's Tri-Rail stop. A Miami developer purchased land from Palm Beach County in 2012 for a project called "Transit Village."

The proposed $1 billion complex includes a hotel, retailers, restaurants and three high-rises with almost 1,000 apartments, some designated for workforce housing. However, the project remains tied up in court.

"I do think that they're going to come together, but I don't have any insight on a timeline," Dech said.

Regional Expansion Plans

Palm Beach County planners are exploring development ideas for the Delray Beach station. While plans for apartments near the Boynton Beach station fell through last year, Tri-Rail remains optimistic about a 15-minute city there.

"I think it's safe to say that within the calendar year, you'll see something go back up," Dech said.

Vasquez expects 10 to 12 fifteen-minute cities to develop between West Palm Beach and Miami over the next two decades.

"It's going to take 20 years," Vasquez said. "They will happen because there's no more land and land is too expensive, so you have to figure out a way to offset the cost of that."

WATCH BELOW: Little River Tri-Rail project could set the tone for '15-minute cities'

Little River Tri-Rail project could set the tone for '15-minute cities'

Project in Miami-Dade County

The Little River proposal in North Miami may set the tone for 15-minute cities.

Plans call for a $3 billion development the size of 40 football fields north of downtown.

"It's the largest development of its kind in the country,” said Michael Liu, the chief strategy officer for the Swerdlow Group, the developer for the Little River proposal.

People living in Little River describe the neighborhood as struggling, but improving as an arts destination.

It doesn't have a Tri-Rail station yet, but developers plan to build one in the heart of the Little River neighborhood.

Plans call for 5,700 apartments, all of them earmarked for low- and moderate-income tenants, plus grocery stores, big box stores, restaurants and offices.

Funding Challenges Ahead

These developments depend on Tri-Rail's future, which faces severe budget cuts. Tri-Rail estimates it could run out of money in two years if the cuts aren't restored.

Mass transit advocates will likely fight to keep Tri-Rail operational, arguing the trains reduce highway traffic congestion while bringing the promise of more affordable housing and development to South Florida.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.