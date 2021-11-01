Watch
Brightline trains rolling again in South Florida

Soft schedule running Nov. 1-7
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
A Brightline train departs from MiamiCentral station for the train's first day of service to West Palm Beach, Fl., Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Miami. Brightline is a privately funded rail service owned by Florida East Coast Industries.
Brightline train
Posted at 12:46 PM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 12:46:08-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's been about 20 months since Brightline's yellow trains have been transporting passengers on the rails from West Palm Beach to Miami.

The service closed in March 2020 because of the pandemic, and employees have been working this year to reopen in a safe manner.

Trains are running a soft schedule Monday about every hour ahead of Nov. 8's full resumption of service.

Brightline is offering a preview period from Nov. 1-7 as they finetune their service. The privately-owned company said 100 percent of fares during this week will be donated to 211.

Even during the nearly two-year shutdown, the company continued building tracks for expanded service to Orlando, which is set to open in late 2022 or early 2023.

