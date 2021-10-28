Brightline announces new ridesharing service as trains get ready to roll again

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Brightline's rail service from West Palm Beach to Miami is scheduled to resume next month after it halted trains in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

At a press event held Tuesday in Miami, Brightline announced a new rideshare service that aims to provide seamless travel to their stations.

Called Brightline+, the new service will allow train riders to use the company's app to book and pay for a ride.

Brightline+ will have a fleet of Teslas, shared electric vans and shuttles that will take riders from station to station. The vehicles will make trips within a five-mile radius of the Brightline stations.

"The service will enable customers to book seamless transportation across multiple modes of private and public transportation for the first and last miles of their journeys — which will make Brightline the most integrated multimodal planning and ticketing app in North America," the company said in a news release.

Brightline said all of its vehicles will be operated by private chauffeurs that are vetted and trained by Brightline and its mobility partner.

Trains are scheduled to resume service starting Nov. 8 with stops in West Palm Beach, Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

However, the company said the full Brightline+ service won't begin until December. Shared vehicles will then be free for the rest of the year.

Even during the shutdown, the company continued building tracks for expanded service to Orlando, which is set to open in late 2022 or early 2023.