List of road, dock closures for SunFest 2022

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — For the first time in three years, SunFest will be back in downtown West Palm Beach later this month.

The annual music and arts festival has been canceled for the last two years because of the pandemic.

SunFest is scheduled to take place along the downtown waterfront from April 28 to May 1.

🚦 SunFest 2022 Road and Dock Closures to Begin 4/20

The following downtown road and dock closures will begin April 20: