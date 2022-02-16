SunFest announces 2022 lineup for West Palm Beach's waterfront music festival

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — After a two-year hiatus, Florida's largest waterfront music and art festival is back.

SunFest announced its 2022 lineup Wednesday.

SunFest After a two-year hiatus, Florida’s largest waterfront music and art festival is back and has announced the 2022 lineup.

The Headliners of SunFest

Adam Lambert*

SunFest After blowing everyone away on the eighth season of American Idol, Adam Lambert went on to release his debut album ‘For Your Entertainment’ which included the international hit ‘What ya Want From Me’ and earned him a Grammy Award nomination.

AJR

SunFest Three brothers form a band, they write, produce, and record music in their living room, and they end up unlocking a magical world unlike anything else out there. Those brothers comprise multiplatinum indie-pop trio AJR, and that world opens up like never before on their fourth full-length album, OK ORCHESTRA [S-Curve/BMG].

Black Pumas

Jody Domingue The trajectory of Austin-based band Black Pumas has seen a phenomenal rise since the duo formed in 2017. Grammy-winning producer and guitarist Adrian Quesada was introduced to Eric Burton, a powerhouse songwriter and street performer, by a mutual friend. The two musicians connected and the first day they got together in the studio, they recorded what would become the Black Pumas’ first two singles, “Black Moon Rising” and “Fire.”





Boyz II Men

SunFest Boyz II Men remains one of the most truly iconic R&B groups in music history. The group redefined popular R&B and continues to create timeless hits that appeal to fans across all generations, the band has penned and performed some of the most celebrated classics of the past two decades. The group’s 4 Grammy Awards are just the tip of the iceberg: throughout their 25-year career, Boyz II Men have also won a whopping 9 American Music Awards, 9 Soul Train Awards, 3 Billboard Awards, and a 2011 MOBO Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as well and a Casino Entertainment Award for their acclaimed residency at the Mirage Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, which has been ongoing since 2013.

Brett Young

SunFest A California native with an instinctual Southern charm, Young broke out in 2016 with the tender longing of “Sleep Without You” ... and then never hit the snooze button. Going on to perfect a new- country mix of sunshine soul and effortless back-porch pop, the result was seven straight Number Ones boasting 13 Platinum certifications, and a rocket ride into the genre’s top tier.

Chase Atlantic

JORDAN KNIGHT Formed in 2011, the Australia-born and Los Angeles-based trio—Mitchel Cave, Clinton Cave, and Christian Anthony—have quietly carved out their own corner of popular music. Representing the missing link between anesthetized woozy trap, nocturnal R&B, and psychedelically-spun alternative, the boys blur boundaries between genres through fearless experimentation and innate melodic inclinations.

Counting Crows

Mark Seliger For more than two decades, the GRAMMY and Academy Award-nominated rock band Counting Crows have enchanted listeners worldwide with their intensely soulful and intricate take on timeless rock & roll. Exploding onto the music scene in 1993 with their multi-platinum breakout album, August and Everything After, the band has gone on to release seven studio albums, selling more than 20 million records worldwide, and is revered as one of the world’s most pre-eminent live touring rock bands.

(Author's note) About "Mr. Jones." In 2012, the Counting Crows performed almost all their hits at SunFest with fans cheering for an encore that never came. The crowd chanted "Mr. Jones," undoubtedly one of the band's most recognizable hits, but that never came about. Eventually, frustrated fans left.

Goo Goo Dolls

SunFest Beyond selling 15 million records worldwide, the group garnered four GRAMMY® Award nominations and seized a page in the history books by achieving 16 number one and Top 10 hits—"the most of any artist.” As a result, they hold the all-time radio record for “Most Top 10 Singles.” Among a string of hits, “Iris” clutched #1 on the Hot 100 for 18 straight weeks and would be named “#1 Top 40 Song of the Last 20 Years.”

Justin Quiles

SunFest As Latin Urban music finds itself at the epicenter of a global stage. Justin Quiles continues to be one of the leading forces behind the genre. As one of the most sought-after artists in Latin music, he’s also been the go-to songwriter for some of today’s biggest superstars including J Balvin, Maluma, Daddy Yankee, Anitta, Natti Natasha, Wisin & Yandel, and Farruko, amongst others. Most recently, Justin once again demonstrated his lyrical abilities on Karol G’s global anthem “Bichota” which launched her to her highest-charting hit as a sole lead artist, as well as on Daddy Yankee’s first solo release of 2021, “Problema”.

LANY

SunFest LANY have been quick to make up for lost time on the road after two new records in twelve months. A massive 2021 North American Headline Tour, including sold out iconic venues like The Forum in LA, Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City and Radio City Music Hall in New York, garnered widespread acclaim and a 2022 Pollstar Awards “Best Pop Tour” nomination alongside peers Harry Styles, The Jonas Brothers and BTS.

Lil Wayne

RAMONA ROSALES The face tattoos, the woozy auto-tune wielded like a guitar, and the lexicon itself may be traced right back to the five-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum rap icon, Young Money Entertainment founder, acclaimed author, skater, philanthropist, and history-making New Orleans superstar.





Melissa Etheridge*

SunFest Melissa Etheridge stormed onto the American rock scene in 1988 with the release of her critically acclaimed self-titled debut album, which led to an appearance on the 1989 Grammy Awards show. For several years, her popularity grew around such memorable originals as "Bring Me Some Water," "No Souvenirs" and "Ain't It Heavy," for which she won a Grammy® in 1992. Etheridge hit her commercial and artistic stride with her fourth album, Yes I Am (1993). The collection featured the massive hits, "I'm the Only One" and "Come to My Window," a searing song of longing that brought Etheridge her second Grammy® Award for Best Female Rock Performance. In 1995, Etheridge issued her highest-charting album, Your Little Secret, which was distinguished by the hit single, "I Want to Come Over." Her astounding success that year led to Etheridge receiving the Songwriter of the Year honor at the ASCAP Pop Awards in 1996.

Nelly

SunFest Diamond Selling, Multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning rap superstar, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and actor, Nelly, has continually raised the bar for the entertainment industry since stepping on the scene in 2000 with his distinctive vocals and larger-than-life personality. He became king of the “Summer Anthem” with songs like Hot in Herre, RideWitMe, Countrry Grammar, Cruise, Shake Ya Tailfeather, Dilemma and Just a Dream. 2020 marks the 20th anniversary of Country Grammar disrupting the music scene with Nelly’s unique sound and vocals. Nelly’s collaboration with Florida Georgia Line received Diamond status and he is only one of seven rappers to date to reach this honor. Currently, he is touring around the globe and recently was the first artist to play in Saudi Arabia with a mixed-gender/family crowd.

Polo G

SunFest Polo G has been unstoppable this year and is one of music’s top-rising talents. Aptly named Polo G after his favorite lifestyle brand, Polo by Ralph Lauren, and his slain friend Gucci, Polo is determined to leave his mark. Following the highly anticipated release of his latest single “Bad Man (Smooth Criminal),” the 22-year-old Chicago rapper will release a forthcoming deluxe version of his chart-topping third studio album Hall Of Fame 2.0, out December 3rd. Hall Of Fame 2.0 will feature 14 new songs and is the follow-up to the Hall Of Fame album which debuted at #1 on the Billboard top 200 in June and has already amassed over 2 Billion streams globally. The album featured the record-breaking 4X Platinum #1 single “RAPSTAR,” which garnered Polo his first award nomination at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards for Best New Artist and Best Hip Hop Video.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

SunFest As if channeling another dimension where genres simply don’t exist, Rainbow Kitten Surprise find harmony in unpredictability, weaving together lyrical poetry, hummable melodies, and a rush of instrumental eccentricities. They quietly built an audience with Seven + Mary [2013] and RKS [2015] before serving up their 2018 full-length debut for Elektra, “HOW TO: FRIEND, LOVE, FREEFALL” – produced by Grammy Award-winner Jay Joyce (Cage The Elephant, Sleeper Agent).

Sam Hunt

SunFest Hunt made his remarkable debut back in 2014 with Montevallo, a revealing self-portrait told via a pastiche of sounds native to Hunt’s Georgia hometown: country, hip-hop, and R&B. The collection went triple platinum and logged four No.1 Country Airplay singles, a first for any male in the history of the genre off of a first album. Singles like “Leave the Night On,” “Take Your Time,” “House Party,” and “Break Up in a Small Town,” all platinum certified in their own right, each also enjoyed true crossover success. All four cracked the Top 30 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100.

Slightly Stupid

SunFest The story of Slightly Stoopid, at its core, is one of brotherhood. It’s the story of Miles Doughty and Kyle McDonald, two musicians determined to succeed on their own terms, creating a multi-genre fusion of rock, reggae and blues with hip-hop, funk, American folk, metal, and punk. It’s the story of a duo that has not just survived, but thrived, as “brothers from other mothers”- keeping true to their authenticity, throughout two decades of relentless touring, and evolved songwriting. The duo has repeatedly created lasting artistic statements despite a music industry that too often prioritizes style over substance.

SOJA

SunFest For more than two decades, SOJA have elated audiences across the globe with their fresh yet timeless take on roots reggae, a sound born from their shared passion for making music that transports and inspires. On Beauty in the Silence—their first new album in four years—the two-time Grammy Award-nominated band deepens that communal spirit by collaborating with artists from all corners of the reggae world, including the likes of UB40, Slightly Stoopid, Stick Figure, and Rebelution.

* = There are seven artists at this year's festival that were originally scheduled to perform in 2020.



Daily Stage Schedule

SunFest SunFest 2022 Stage Schedule

Thursday, April 28



Friday, April 29



Saturday, April 30



Sunday, May 1



SunFest is partnering with 1909 to highlight "Fresh Local Artists," including:



SunFest is four days and three stages featuring dozens of artists. It takes place in downtown West Palm Beach along the Intracoastal Waterway, April 28-May 1 in West Palm Beach.

NEW: Ticket Price Change

This year's tickets cost the same as tickets at the gate in 2019. However, when fans buy a one- or two-day ticket, they will need to select the days they plan to attend.

SunFest said it plans to raise ticket prices at least two times before the festival, so, right now is the best time to get the deepest discounts on tickets.

Tickets can be purchased at SunFest.com or by calling 800-SUNFEST. One-day and four-day advance tickets will also be sold at Publix in Palm Beach and Martin counties between April 10-23.

Ticket Prices



1-Day Adult: 13+ Thur or Fri $45 Sat. or Sun. $50

1-Day Youth: 6-12 Thur or Fri $30 Sat. or Sun. $35

2-Day Adult: $70

2-Day Youth: $60

4-Day Adult: $90

4-Day Youth: $70

"We are excited to bring music back to the waterfront and be in person with our friends at a festival that is at the center of so many people's stories and memories," said Executive Director Paul Jamieson. "In 2022, we're presenting national and local artists who appeal across generations and musical tastes. SunFest has become a very unique time of year that brings people from all walks of life and all ages together in a perfect setting. For many people, SunFest is more than an event. It's a state of mind."

SunFest 2020 Ticket Holders

If you have a carryover ticket from SunFest 2020, the festival will email you directions to claim a replacement ticket for 2022. The festival said as a thank you to loyal fans from 2020, they will also give them a bonus ticket to bring a friend. Should you need additional info, please e-mail info@sunfest.com.

2022 FESTIVAL DAYS/HOURS

Thursday, April 28: 5-10 p.m.

Friday, April 29: 5-11 p.m.

Saturday, April 30: Noon to 11 p.m.

Sunday, May 1: Noon to 9 p.m.