Raising Cane's flocks to Florida, opens first location in Palm Beach County

Boynton Beach location first of several coming soon to Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast
Raising Cane's in Boynton Beach, May 3, 2023
Peter Burke/WPTV
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers is seen here the day after its grand opening, May 3, 2023, in Boynton Beach, Fla.
Raising Cane's in Boynton Beach, May 3, 2023
Posted at 11:44 AM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 11:44:04-04

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers has opened its first location in Palm Beach County.

The Louisiana-based fast-food chain specializing in chicken fingers held a grand opening for its new Boynton Beach location Tuesday.

It's the first of two Raising Cane's slated to open in Palm Beach County this year.

Another location in Royal Palm Beach is scheduled to open May 23, a Raising Cane's spokeswoman told WPTV.

Raising Cane's follows the trend of several fast-food chains flocking to the Sunshine State, along with West Coast staples Del Taco and Jack in the Box.

The Boynton Beach location is right next to a Chick-fil-A along Boynton Beach Boulevard in the BJ's shopping plaza.

It becomes the third South Florida location thus far, joining two other locations in Miami-Dade County.

Raising Cane's opened its first Florida location in Homestead last November and has begun an aggressive expansion throughout the state ever since, with new stores popping up in the Tampa Bay area, Tallahassee and Gainesville.

Future expansion is planned for Cutler Bay by mid-summer, followed by Port St. Lucie later this summer and Pompano Beach in early fall.

