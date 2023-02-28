Buc-ee's to open third location in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A new Buc-ee's location is coming to Florida.

Marion County commissioners have approved a plan to bring the Texas-based mega gas station to Ocala.

Buc-ee's filed an application last month to request a zoning change to build its next Florida location on more than 32 acres of land east of Interstate 75.

The new location would be home to an 80,000-square-foot travel center complete with all the beaver-adorned goodies, have 120 total gas pumps and provide for 750 regular parking spaces with 28 electric vehicle spots.

RELATED: More Wawa stores coming to Palm Beach County | Del Taco coming to South Florida

This will be the third Buc-ee's location in Florida.

The first one opened in February 2021 in St. Augustine and the second location opened a month later in Daytona Beach.

Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's has expanded to states throughout the southeast with locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee.

There was no immediate timeline for when the Ocala location will open.