Del Taco coming to South Florida

Tequesta-based franchisee to open 5 locations in Palm Beach, Broward counties
Posted at 10:54 AM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 10:57:41-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Move over, Taco Bell. There's a new Mexican fast-food restaurant moving to South Florida.

California-based Del Taco is coming to Palm Beach and Broward counties.

Oliver Hurd, founder and managing partner of Tequesta-based 61 Holdings, plans to build five Del Taco locations in Palm Beach County and northern Broward County.

"We've been looking to expand our portfolio in Palm Beach and Broward County with a brand that is dedicated to using high-quality ingredients and great customer service and believe Del Taco is just the brand we've been looking for," Hurd said in a December news release announcing the fast-food restaurant chain's Florida expansion.

Hurd is also opening several Popeyes locations in South Florida under his 61 Biscuits franchise license.

There is no timetable for when customers can take a bite out of the Del Taco brand in South Florida. It's also not known where the Del Tacos will be built.

Another franchisee is also adding five new Del Taco restaurants in the Tampa Bay area.

There are currently five Del Taco locations in Florida – two in Orlando and one each in Bradenton, Kissimmee and Melbourne.

