Hey Wawa lovers, more stores coming soon to Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two new Wawa stores opened last week in Palm Beach County, becoming the newest locations in the convenience store and gas station chain's six-state operating area of Florida, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia, as well as Washington, D.C.

Both locations opened last Thursday at 2307 45th St. in West Palm Beach and 4530 Lantana Road near Lake Worth Beach.

The first Wawa in Florida opened in Orlando in 2012.

Palm Beach County got its first Wawa store in 2017.

The chain has rapidly grown since then and will soon expand into Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio.

Wawa now has 15 stores in Palm Beach County – and more are on the way.

Peter Burke/WPTV A sign sits near the Congress Avenue entrance to the new Wawa under construction at the corner of Congress Avenue and Woolbright Road, Feb. 15, 2023, in Boynton Beach, Fla.

Here are the future dates and locations of Wawa stores opening in Palm Beach County:

Store 5362 (Winter 2023)

2505 W. Woolbright Road

Boynton Beach

Store 5348 (Winter 2023)

8115 Southern Blvd.

West Palm Beach (unincorporated)

Store 5388 (Spring 2023)

9910 S. Jog Road

Boynton Beach (unincorporated)

Store 5396 (Spring 2023)

1201 W. Lantana Road

Lantana

Store 5365 (Spring 2023)

15475 Southern Blvd.

Loxahatchee

Click here to see all the future Wawa stores opening throughout the state.