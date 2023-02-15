Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach County

Actions

Hey Wawa lovers, more stores coming soon to Palm Beach County

2 new stores opened last week, 5 more slated to open by end of year
Several new Wawa stores are coming to Palm Beach County.
Wawa station under construction at corner of Woolbright Road and Congress Avenue, Feb. 15, 2023
Posted at 11:46 AM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 12:42:38-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two new Wawa stores opened last week in Palm Beach County, becoming the newest locations in the convenience store and gas station chain's six-state operating area of Florida, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia, as well as Washington, D.C.

Both locations opened last Thursday at 2307 45th St. in West Palm Beach and 4530 Lantana Road near Lake Worth Beach.

The first Wawa in Florida opened in Orlando in 2012.

Palm Beach County got its first Wawa store in 2017.

The chain has rapidly grown since then and will soon expand into Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio.

Wawa now has 15 stores in Palm Beach County – and more are on the way.

Wawa sign at store under construction at corner of Woolbright Road and Congress Avenue, Feb. 15, 2023
A sign sits near the Congress Avenue entrance to the new Wawa under construction at the corner of Congress Avenue and Woolbright Road, Feb. 15, 2023, in Boynton Beach, Fla.

Here are the future dates and locations of Wawa stores opening in Palm Beach County:

Store 5362 (Winter 2023)
2505 W. Woolbright Road
Boynton Beach

Store 5348 (Winter 2023)
8115 Southern Blvd.
West Palm Beach (unincorporated)

Store 5388 (Spring 2023)
9910 S. Jog Road
Boynton Beach (unincorporated)

Store 5396 (Spring 2023)
1201 W. Lantana Road
Lantana

Store 5365 (Spring 2023)
15475 Southern Blvd.
Loxahatchee

Click here to see all the future Wawa stores opening throughout the state.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7