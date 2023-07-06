New Publix opens at Crossroads shopping center in Royal Palm Beach

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Publix that was demolished last year in Royal Palm Beach has been rebuilt and is now open for business.

The Florida-based grocer announced that the store, located at 1180 Royal Palm Beach Blvd. in the Crossroads shopping center, opened Thursday morning.

The 54,964-square-foot store offers departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat and fresh produce, as well as a full-service bakery and deli and pharmacy area.

"We are excited to welcome our customers to their new store at the Crossroads at Royal Palm Beach and look forward to providing them with the premier service and quality Publix is known for," Publix media relations manager Lindsey Willis said in a statement.

The store is open Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The old Publix at this location was the scene of a tragedy in 2021 when a man shot and killed a woman and her 1-year-old grandson before turning the gun on himself.