'WHERE WILL WE GO?' Martin County community expresses concern about FEMA cuts

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — President Donald Trump’s 'Big, Beautiful Bill' is at the center of controversy after passing the Senate on Tuesday and the House on Thursday.

The sweeping budget bill is facing backlash from Democrats — and even some Republicans — over deep cuts to programs like Medicaid, food assistance, and now the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which stands to lose $664 million from its budget.

“There's also funding in FEMA that is available year round for emergency food and shelter programs in our community, and we know that's already been cut," said Carol Houwaart-Diez, president and CEO of Martin County's United Way.

Houwaart-Diez said she's already feeling the impact. Her team helps administer those funds to people in crisis — whether after a hurricane or when they simply can’t afford shelter.

“Those dollars are gone," said Houwaart-Diez.

She's also worried about what happens when the next storm hits. After Hurricane Milton, Martin County received $1 million in FEMA recovery aid — help she said nonprofits can’t replace.

“In the nonprofit world, we can assist, but I'm not sure we can to the tune of what it was," said Houwaart-Diez. "We currently are still working with families trying to get them back in their homes, into a safe home.”

And it’s not just recovery funding at risk.

The federal government is also cutting FEMA’s prevention programs, including the cancellation of its Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) program and the removal of Flood Mitigation Assistance (FMA) funding for 2025.

A study from the Urban Institute shows Florida received $142 million from those two initiatives since 2020 — funding meant to protect communities before disaster strikes.

“I’m really concerned, we live in a state, an area that gets storms," said Houwaart-Diez.

In New Monrovia Park of Stuart — homes still sit empty, roofs torn, walls cracked, scars from Hurricane Milton’s deadly tornadoes.

“A lot of stuff’s still damaged. We’re trying to work through the kinks and paperwork,” said Jimmy Smith, president of Martin County's NAACP. “And this is my community I was raised in.”

Smith watched his neighborhood fight to come back — one nail, one wall, one roof at a time after tornado damage tore through Oct. 9.

“After nine months, you can still see how slow it’s going," said Smith.

For many, FEMA helped pick up the pieces, but now he fears that lifeline might not come back.

“If you didn’t have that funding, do you think this neighborhood, your family members would be where they are today?” asked Investigative Reporter Kate Hussey.

“No. No, I don’t think so," replied Smith. "Without FEMA, the whole community could be crippled."

“Are you worried about that?” asked Hussey.

“Sure. Yeah. Because where will we go?” replied Smith.

Hussey pressed FEMA for answers on this issue weeks ago.

“Can they still count on FEMA if a disaster strikes?” Hussey asked.

“Absolutely," replied spokeperson Lindsay Tozer. “I can say with certainty that we have received guidance from our acting administrator in regards to this coming hurricane season, we are staying in Florida, and we will pivot when we need to pivot for those disasters.”

Yet as Smith walks through his neighborhood still in pieces he isn't so sure.

“Yeah, it’s kind of scary. A lot of people are still in need. We be hurting real bad," said Smith. “I would say to you today — if you have it in your hands — please look at it closely."

The United Way of Martin County is planning to meet with state leaders to figure out next steps. County officials previously told WPTV they are monitoring the impact closely.