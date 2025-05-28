'We can do better': Florida toughens animal cruelty laws, but families say the fight isn't over

LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed two new bills into law Tuesday aimed at strengthening Florida's animal protection laws — a move hailed as a significant step forward by advocates, though many say it's only the beginning.

The signing took place at Big Dog Ranch Rescue, where DeSantis was joined by animal welfare leaders and other lawmakers.

WATCH BELOW: Florida toughens animal cruelty laws; families say fight isn't over

Florida toughens animal cruelty laws; families say fight isn't over

The new legislation includes Trooper's Law, which makes it a third-degree felony to leave a dog tied up outside during a natural disaster and then abandon it.

It's named after a bull terrier that an FHP trooper based in Tampa found chained to a fence during Hurricane Milton. The animal was drenched, shivering and left for dead.

"Clearly in the water, in distress, it was a horrific moment to be in," said FHP Trooper Orlando Morales, who found the dog.

"Leaving a dog chained up in the path of an ongoing storm is inhumane," DeSantis added.

The second bill, Dexter's Law, increases penalties for convicted animal abusers by creating a sentence multiplier, increasing the likelihood of jail/prison time for offenders.

The law also creates a statewide database through the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The hope is that public accountability will serve as a deterrent.

"People will think twice before they deliberately abuse or neglect an animal," said Lauree Simmons, founder and president of Big Dog Ranch Rescue.

But for Palm City resident Adelle Kirk Csontos, the moment was bittersweet. Though happy to see the posters of Dexter and Trooper honor the dogs these laws are named for, she can't help but wish her retriever, Mako, was among them.

"It's been a long time coming, and I think Florida's better than that," Csontos said.

WPTV first met Csontos and her husband, Dan, in 2022 when they told WPTV reporter Kate Hussey Mako died after just 36 hours at Pawsitively Paradise, a dog training facility in Martin County.

"He was the sweetest, most trusting, most loving dog ever, and he didn't deserve," Csontos said. "He did not deserve to die like that. It was cruel."

The owner of the facility, Nikki Camerlengo, has since been charged with two counts of animal cruelty in the deaths of two dogs deputies said died in her care after Mako.

Those dogs were three of seven dogs that families told WPTV died or were severely injured in Camerlengo's care.

WPTV's investigation into Pawsitively Paradise exposed years of warnings, including at least eight citations from animal control and online certifications she touted that organizations told us were fabricated.

Yet she continued to operate, exposing a major gap in Florida law: dog trainers, groomers, and boarders do not need to be licensed, certified or trained in any capacity.

"We can have these standards for day cares and vet clinics and even a pet store, but nothing for a dog trainer, and that is overall, I think, concerning," said Chris Altier, president of the National K9 Dog Training Association. "But there are no standards for dog trainers — and that's concerning."

Altier has been sounding the alarm on this issue since WPTV began reporting on the issue two years ago. We've brought up the issue to lawmakers, but still nothing has been done.

Hussey brought those concerns directly to DeSantis at Wednesday's event in Palm Beach County.

"Governor, in our area, we've seen dog trainers charged with animal abuse," she asked. "But in Florida, there's no required training, certification, or licensing — beyond a basic business license. Is that something you and lawmakers would consider addressing?"

DeSantis turned to Simmons for input.

"Did you hear her question— is there an issue with the dog trainers do you think?" DeSantis asked Simmons.

"There are," replied Simmons.

"Lauree says maybe it’s something we need to look at," he said. "I want to protect the dogs — and if there's more we can do, I want to be part of that conversation."

For families like Csontos', that conversation can't come soon enough.

"I just think we can be better than that," she said. "And we can ask for better than that."

Dexter's Law takes effect July 1 while Trooper's Law takes effect Oct. 1.

WPTV has also followed up with the governor's office about potential reforms to the dog training industry.