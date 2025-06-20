'I'm grateful': Cancer patient’s cry for help moves a community to action

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Sometimes the hardest thing is asking for help. However, for Lucy, a Palm Beach County woman battling metastatic melanoma, it was the only option she had left.

“It was really hard. I’m not going to lie to you, it was really really hard, I was nervous,” Lucy said. “I prayed and I said there’s gotta be someone that’ll hear me.”

We first met Lucy at rock bottom. Her home had burned down after Hurricane Milton. Eight months had passed with little help from FEMA—just a small rental check back in March. On the brink of homelessness, she reached out to WPTV.

“Please help me! I’m begging you, FEMA,” she said in our first report. “Look at all my documents. I’ve turned everything in. Please, please — I beg of you. I pray for it every night.”

After our story aired, help started pouring in.

“When I saw Lucy’s story, it broke my heart,” said Karen Harwood, executive director of community services for the Palm Beach County Medical Society Services.

Harwood’s organization helps uninsured patients with critical needs—especially those facing steep medical bills.

“A most recent thing that we've, we've really tried to address is medical debt. Medical debt is huge,” Harwood said. “That was the first thing that came to mind was, how do we get connected, so we can help Lucy know what resources are available here in Palm Beach County?”

Catholic Charities of Palm Beach County also stepped in.

James Bailey/WPTV Karen Harwood, executive director of community services for the Palm Beach County Medical Society Services, say she was heartbroken when she heard Lucy's story and knew her organization needed to help.

“And unfortunately it’s a story we hear time and time again,” said Ellen Wayne with Catholic Charities. “To help people like Lucy navigate a real complex system.”

Wayne sees how hard it is to get help from FEMA. To even know where to begin.

“So, it is really important that we connect people with those long term supports to see their claims and their circumstances through the resolution,” Wayne added.

Wayne and Harwood reached out to WPTV to get connected with Lucy, as did many members of the community. You called. You emailed. You messaged us online, asking how you can donate.

“Thank you. That’s what I say to them, thank you,” Lucy said. “I won't have the opportunity to meet every one of them, but I tell you openly, thank you so much. Not only because of me being able to have a safe haven, but for humanity.”

Lucy also said she’s now getting daily phone calls from FEMA—after months of silence.

“Since you first contacted me and you contacted them, I get calls— I promise you— this week especially, everyday, and since yesterday, I probably got six calls,” Lucy said. “They’ve all admitted to me that I fell in the system of a cycle they were unaware of.”

Even as we interviewed her, she got a call from the Florida Division of Emergency Management offering help.

Lucy still doesn’t know if she’ll receive the money she needs to rebuild her home—or money cover future rent.

“Or if they’ll have somewhere else for me to live,” she added.

James Bailey/WPTV Ellen Wayne with Catholic Charities says Lucy's story is common.

However, she is now connected with county resources that can help, and per the suggestion of all of you who called in, has launched a GoFundMe.

And for the first time in a long time, she has hope. Because sometimes, the bravest thing you can do—is ask.

"There’s been some good out of it, so thank you to the community, to everyone who’s reached out, I'm grateful. More than you know," said Lucy.

Lucy has now extended her stay in a camper for another week. She hopes her story gives others in similar situations hope. Harwood and Wayne hope her story creates awareness that their organizations exist, and can provide help.

If you'd like to help or need help yourself, we've listed several local resources below:

