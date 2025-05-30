Preparing for hurricane season: Experts lay out how to keep your family safe during a storm

WPTV held a hurricane preparedness event and panel discussion in Fort Pierce on May 29, 2025. Below are segments that aired during the event, helping residents prepare for hurricane season.

1. Sheriff Richard Del Toro

Del Toro shares simple but crucial ways to protect your home and your family before a hurricane hits — from installing shutters and clearing gutters, to trimming trees and securing generators. He also explains how criminals often target homes after disasters and what you can do now to safeguard your valuables and prevent crime during recovery.

St. Lucie County sheriff offers tips ahead of hurricane season

2. WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Jennifer Correa

Correa breaks down what every hurricane kit should include — food, water, cash, flashlights, batteries and more — and explains why preparing early could be a lifesaver when time runs out.

Hurricane supply kit: WPTVs Jennifer Correa lays out what you need

3. Dr. David Rubay, trauma physician at HCA Florida Lawnwood

Rubay discusses how to prepare your personal medical needs for a storm. From stocking extra medications to packing a waterproof emergency contact and medical ID kit, this segment outlines what every household should have ready before hurricane season begins.

How to prepare your medical needs ahead of hurricane season

4. Kyle Comino of Florida Value Homes

Kyle Comino explains the specific vulnerabilities of mobile and manufactured homes in severe weather — and how tie-downs, inspections, and early evacuation plans can make all the difference. Don’t wait until the wind is already blowing.

Live in a mobile home? How you can prepare for hurricane season

5. Public Safety Director of St. Lucie County Ron Guerrero

Guerrero walks through how to build a reliable evacuation plan — including transportation, pet accommodations, and shelter locations — and how to stay informed with real-time emergency alerts and public safety messaging.

How to build reliable evacuation plan for hurricane season

6. St. Lucie County Fire District Chief Jeff Lee

Lee shares practical, life-saving advice on what to do during a hurricane or tornado, and what to avoid afterward — from downed power lines and carbon monoxide dangers to when not to call 911 so first responders can stay available for critical emergencies.

Fire chief explains what to do during, afternoon tornado

7. Aaron Bass, insurance attorney at Silver, Bass & Brams

Bass explains how to get the most from your insurance policy by preparing now — documenting your property, reviewing your coverage, and knowing your rights if you need to file a claim after the storm.

How to get the most from your insurance policy

8. Calvin Johnson, home inspector at Vcita Home Inspection & Services

Johnson highlights key pre-storm repairs and improvements that can help reduce damage and insurance premiums — from roof reinforcements to window upgrades and more.