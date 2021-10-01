Lake Worth woman designed some of the most iconic Saturday Night Live costumes

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Saturday Night Live has been bringing iconic characters and skits for almost five decades.

A Lake Worth Beach woman helped shape some of the iconic looks that helped get the show started in the 70’s.

If you ask 79-year-old Franne Lee how she spends most of her days, she is usually doing something with her hands.

“I paint and sell my paintings,” said Lee.

Over 40 years ago, Lee was helping a show called Saturday Night Live get started.

As the one and only costume designer, Lee spent the next five years creating iconic outfits and designs. You can see a photo gallery of them by clicking here.

One of the most famous being “the bee costume.”

“The bees were totally my creation,” said Lee.

She also created the cone heads and says they were created after a drug induced vacation her brother took.

“So they went to Easter Island and dropped acid, and hence the coneheads,” said Lee.

Lee says the five years with SNL was a small part of her career. She has three Tony Awards, Broadway Shows and an Emmy.

In 2019, she survived a brain aneurysm while visiting her daughter, but two years later she is doing great.

“I survived because of my daughter,” said Lee. “Other than I am a little crazier than I used to be, I don't think there is much difference .”

She can’t believe Saturday Night Live is still running and looks back at the costumes she made with good memories.

You can learn more about Lee by clicking here.

