Lake Worth woman designed most iconic SNL costumes

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 16 -- Pictured: Gilda Radner as Baba Wawa during "The Pepsi Syndrome" sketch on April 7, 1979 -- (Photo by: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) WPTV

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 24 -- Aired 07/31/1976 -- Pictured: Gilda Radner as Roseanne Roseannadanna during "Weekend Update" on July 31, 1976 (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) WPTV

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE - Episode 4 - Pictured: (l-r) Bill Murray as Todd DiLaMuca, Gilda Radner as Lisa Loopner during the 'Nerds/Hospital' skit on November 4, 1978 - Photo by: (Alan Singer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) WPTV

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Pictured: Gilda Radner as Emily Litella during "Weekend Update" -- (Photo by: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) WPTV

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 21 -- Air Date 05/22/1976 -- Pictured: (l-r) Gilda Radner as Roseanne Roseannadanna, Chevy Chase during "Weekend Update" on May 22, 1976 (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) WPTV

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 11 -- Pictured: (l-r) Jane Curtin as Prymaat Conehead, Dan Aykroyd as Beldar Conehead, Laraine Newman as Connie Conehead during the 'The Coneheads At Home' skit on January 15, 1977 (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) WPTV

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 16 -- Pictured: (l-r) Jane Curtin as Enid Loopner, Gilda Radner as Lisa Loopner, Bill Murray as Todd DiLaMuca during the 'Nerds Music Lesson' skit on April 8, 1978 (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) WPTV

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 16 -- Pictured: (l-r) Bill Murray as Todd DiLaMuca, Gilda Radner as Lisa Loopner during the 'Nerds Music Lesson' skit on April 8, 1978 (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) WPTV

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 6 -- Air Date 11/18/1978 -- Pictured: Musical guests The Blues Brothers (John Belushi as Jake Blues) perform on November 18, 1978 (Photo by Al Levine/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) WPTV

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Pictured: (l-r) Gilda Radner as Roseanne Roseannadanna and Jane Curtin as herself, 1979. (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) WPTV

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Pictured: (l-r) John Belushi, Chevy Chase, Gilda Radner as The Killer Bees (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images) WPTV

Prev 1 / Ad Next