Voters cast their ballots in Florida primary election

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Voters in Florida are casting their ballots in several statewide primary elections Tuesday.

Florida Democrats are deciding a fiercely fought contest between U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

Crist has spent a lifetime in politics, much of it as a Republican, while Fried casts herself as "something new" with hopes of becoming Florida's first female governor.

The Democratic establishment has largely lined up behind Crist, a 66-year-old Democratic congressman who served as the state's Republican governor more than a decade ago.

Running now as a moderate Democrat, Crist is facing opposition from Fried, who has challenged Crist on his abortion stance.

Fried, 44, is the lone Democrat to win a statewide election in 2018.

The race is ultimately a debate over who is best-positioned to defeat Gov. Ron DeSantis, who emerged from a narrow victory four years ago to become one of the most prominent Republicans in politics.

There are also several high-stakes races in Palm Beach County, from school board and commissioner to judicial seats.

Voters in Port St. Lucie will also elect a full-time mayor. They are deciding between incumbent Shannon Martin and challengers Chauncelor Howell, Robert Johnson and Michael Moses. Martin was elected last year to fill the remainder of Gregory Orevec's term.

In Martin County, voters are being asked to decide whether to continue a special property tax to support the school district.

