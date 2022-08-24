Port St. Lucie Mayor Shannon Martin wins re-election

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — In the city of Port St. Lucie, Mayor Shannon Martin was re-elected on Tuesday.

Martin, a former vice mayor and councilwoman, was first elected to the post last September.

In the past year, the city has had to contend with a garbage crisis on one hand and explosive growth on the other, two challenges Martin said she and the council continue to tackle

"I love serving the city of Port St. Lucie and our residents," Martin said. "I am just so honored and privileged to continue to have their support.”

Martin said the city will need to focus on strategic growth moving forward.

In capturing more than 63% of the vote, Martin avoided a runoff.

City councilwoman Stephanie Morgan was also re-elected.