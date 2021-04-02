All Florida adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccine on Monday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — After months of anxious anticipation, all adults in Florida will finally be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Floridians 18 and older, as well as teens who are 16 and 17 and receiving the Pfizer vaccine, can begin getting their shots on April 5.
To help you prepare for the milestone, WPTV has put together an in-depth guide for where you can sign up for the vaccine.
FLORIDA'S REGISTRATION WEBSITE
Floridians are encouraged to pre-register for the vaccine on a state-operated website called MyVaccineFlorida by clicking here. You'll then be contacted when a vaccine appointment is available in your area.
PUBLIX
Publix is currently booking appointments every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday starting at 7 a.m.
Appointments made on Monday and Friday are for the Moderna vaccine, and those booked on Wednesday are for the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
To book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at Publix, click here.
OTHER PHARMACIES
You can currently receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida at CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Sam's Club, and Winn-Dixie pharmacies as well. Appointments at those places can be made at any time, provided there are appointment slots available.
To make an appointment at CVS, click here.
To make an appointment at Walgreens, click here.
To make an appointment at Walmart and Sam's Club, click here.
To make an appointment at Winn Dixie, click here.
FEDERAL VACCINATION SITES
Four federally-operated vaccination sites throughout the state of Florida do not require an appointment. The sites are open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Each site can administer up to 3,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine per day, and are scheduled to remain open until May 26. The sites are located at:
Miami-Dade College's North Campus
11380 Northwest 27th Avenue
Miami, FL 33167
Gateway Mall
5200 Norwood Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32208
Tampa Greyhound Track
755 East Waters Avenue
Tampa, FL 33604
Valencia College's West Campus
1800 South Kirkman Road
Orlando, FL 32811
For more information about the federal vaccination sites, as well as additional state-run sites in our area, click here.
HEALTH CARE DISTRICT OF PALM BEACH COUNTY
The Health Care District of Palm Beach County is now vaccinating eligible residents by appointment only at three locations: South Florida Fairgrounds near West Palm Beach, South Florida Civic Center in west Delray Beach, and the Burns Road Community Center in Palm Beach Gardens. The sites offer both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
The Health Care District has launched a self-scheduling tool that allows you to make an appointment at any time in real-time, provided that slots are open.
To make an appointment through the Health Care District of Palm Beach County, click here.
Beginning April 5, 2021, per state guidelines, the #COVID-19 vaccine eligibility requirements will include all Floridians. Eligible individuals can self-schedule appointments at https://t.co/tOOedWUPET.— Health Care District of Palm Beach County (@healthcaredist) April 1, 2021
All appointments are based on vaccine availability.#CommunityImmunity pic.twitter.com/F8gvHVxFSk
WEST PALM BEACH
The city of West Palm Beach has opened a ProtectWPB mass vaccination site at the Mary V. McDonald Wilson Center at Gaines Park, located at 1501 North Australian Avenue.
The site will administer the Moderna vaccine every week on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment only. The location will operate through July.
To make an appointment, click here or call 561-200-3687.