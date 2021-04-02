All Florida adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccine on Monday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — After months of anxious anticipation, all adults in Florida will finally be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Floridians 18 and older, as well as teens who are 16 and 17 and receiving the Pfizer vaccine, can begin getting their shots on April 5.

To help you prepare for the milestone, WPTV has put together an in-depth guide for where you can sign up for the vaccine.

FLORIDA'S REGISTRATION WEBSITE

Floridians are encouraged to pre-register for the vaccine on a state-operated website called MyVaccineFlorida by clicking here. You'll then be contacted when a vaccine appointment is available in your area.

PUBLIX

Publix is currently booking appointments every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday starting at 7 a.m.

Appointments made on Monday and Friday are for the Moderna vaccine, and those booked on Wednesday are for the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

To book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at Publix, click here.

OTHER PHARMACIES

You can currently receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida at CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Sam's Club, and Winn-Dixie pharmacies as well. Appointments at those places can be made at any time, provided there are appointment slots available.

To make an appointment at CVS, click here.

To make an appointment at Walgreens, click here.

To make an appointment at Walmart and Sam's Club, click here.

To make an appointment at Winn Dixie, click here.

FEDERAL VACCINATION SITES

Four federally-operated vaccination sites throughout the state of Florida do not require an appointment. The sites are open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Each site can administer up to 3,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine per day, and are scheduled to remain open until May 26. The sites are located at:

Miami-Dade College's North Campus

11380 Northwest 27th Avenue

Miami, FL 33167

Gateway Mall

5200 Norwood Avenue

Jacksonville, FL 32208

Tampa Greyhound Track

755 East Waters Avenue

Tampa, FL 33604

Valencia College's West Campus

1800 South Kirkman Road

Orlando, FL 32811

For more information about the federal vaccination sites, as well as additional state-run sites in our area, click here.

HEALTH CARE DISTRICT OF PALM BEACH COUNTY

The Health Care District of Palm Beach County is now vaccinating eligible residents by appointment only at three locations: South Florida Fairgrounds near West Palm Beach, South Florida Civic Center in west Delray Beach, and the Burns Road Community Center in Palm Beach Gardens. The sites offer both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The Health Care District has launched a self-scheduling tool that allows you to make an appointment at any time in real-time, provided that slots are open.

To make an appointment through the Health Care District of Palm Beach County, click here.

Beginning April 5, 2021, per state guidelines, the #COVID-19 vaccine eligibility requirements will include all Floridians. Eligible individuals can self-schedule appointments at https://t.co/tOOedWUPET.



All appointments are based on vaccine availability.#CommunityImmunity pic.twitter.com/F8gvHVxFSk — Health Care District of Palm Beach County (@healthcaredist) April 1, 2021

WEST PALM BEACH

The city of West Palm Beach has opened a ProtectWPB mass vaccination site at the Mary V. McDonald Wilson Center at Gaines Park, located at 1501 North Australian Avenue.

The site will administer the Moderna vaccine every week on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment only. The location will operate through July.

To make an appointment, click here or call 561-200-3687.