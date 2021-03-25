All Floridians 18 and older to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine on April 5

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — In less than two weeks, all Florida residents ages 18 and older will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday morning that starting on Monday, April 5, he'll open the vaccine up to "all individuals age 18 and older."

In addition, starting on Monday, March 29, all Florida residents 40 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

"We're ready to take this step," DeSantis said in a short video released on social media. "We want to keep up that momentum as we expand eligibility to other age groups throughout the state of Florida."

According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, 5,205,239 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the Sunshine State, including more than 3.2 million senior citizens ages 65 and older.

"Florida's 'Seniors First' vaccine strategy is paying off," DeSantis said. "We've now vaccinated over 70% of the roughly 4.4 million seniors living in the state."

Floridians are encouraged to pre-register for the vaccine on a state-operated website by clicking here. You'll then be contacted when a vaccine appointment is available in your area.

You can currently receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida at Publix, CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Sam's Club, and Winn-Dixie pharmacies, as well as county and state-run sites and federally-operated vaccination locations in Miami, Orlando, Tampa, and Jacksonville.

"There are now 1,600 pharmacies located throughout the state of Florida offering COVID vaccines," DeSantis said.

I’m pleased to announce that beginning this Monday, March 29, all Floridians age 40 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Beginning the following Monday, April 5, all Floridians age 18 and older will be eligible. pic.twitter.com/gJ0HHmiINW — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 25, 2021

Publix is currently booking appointments every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday starting at 7 a.m. To book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at Publix, click here.

Appointments at CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Sam's Club, and Winn-Dixie can be made at any time.

To make an appointment at CVS, click here.

To make an appointment at Walgreens, click here.

To make an appointment at Walmart and Sam's Club, click here.

To make an appointment at Winn Dixie, click here.

The four federally-operated vaccination sites do not require an appointment. The closest in South Florida is at Miami-Dade College's North Campus, located at 11380 Northwest 27th Avenue in Miami. For more information about the federal vaccination sites, as well as additional state-run sites in our area, click here.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden directed all states to make all adults eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by May 1. DeSantis has said for weeks that Florida will easily meet that deadline.

"We've made great progress and I look forward to continuing to work hard to make sure everyone in Florida who wants a shot can get a shot," DeSantis said.