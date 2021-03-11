4 Walgreens locations in Palm Beach County to offer COVID-19 vaccine

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Close to two million more Floridians who are 60 to 64 years old will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine Monday.

The latest figures Thursday show that 68 percent of seniors living in Palm Beach County have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus | Website helps you find vaccine locations, availability

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that Walgreens is expanding its vaccine availability to 97 stores, including four locations in Palm Beach County.

Walgreens said the following locations will be offering the vaccine in Palm Beach County:

Two stores in Loxahatchee

One store in Belle Glade

One store in Wellington

Walgreens said they receiving a weekly allocation of 25,740 doses for the state of Florida, which is being distributed to a limited number of stores in 19 counties.

The governor also said Thursday he will be making another expansion announcement next week as more vaccine becomes available.

Those in the 60 to 64 group are eager to start booking their vaccine appointments Monday.

Also, the governor said he plans to lower the age eligibility to 55 and older sometime this month and possibly opening the shot to anyone by April.

"Rest assured, if you're in that 55 to 59 age bracket, we want to lower that very soon as well. We may be able to do that quicker than anticipated," DeSantis said Thursday.

That decision makes some people in their 60s a little nervous about being able to get the vaccine.

"If it were me, I'd rather see a sizable percentage of the 65 and older be done, let the 60 to 64-year-olds also at least get that first dose before you start opening it up as a free-for-all," said Joanne Garroway, who is in 60-64 age group.

WPTV Joanne Garroway celebrates a birthday next week and hopes to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment as Florida lowers the age requirement.

Garroway celebrates a birthday Tuesday and hopes she will either already have received the vaccine or has an appointment to get one.

"As long as my family and everyone I know and love is healthy, I think the next best birthday present would be a vaccinate on or around my birthday," Garroway said.

She said she set this goal for herself months ago, not knowing the timing would work out perfectly. But now she is up against another timeline like many other groups still trying to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We all want it, and it's hard when you're waiting and see other people get it," Garroway said.

Depending on supply, after lowering the age eligibility for the vaccine to 55, the governor said the next step will be offering the shot to everyone.

Walgreens, CVS, and Walmart pharmacies had not updated their scheduling sites to include people ages 60 to 64 as of Thursday afternoon.

However, Publix announced starting Friday anyone 60 and older can make an appointment to get the shot at participating pharmacy locations. Educators are still being put first as part of a federal directive.

Garroway, who owns a travel agency in Lake Worth, said her industry is finally seeing a glimmer of hope following a rough last 12 months.

"People are getting the vaccine now and are feeling safer. ... The phone has been ringing," Garroway said.