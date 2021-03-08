Florida lowering COVID-19 vaccine eligibility age to 60+ starting March 15

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis said starting March 15 the state will be lowering the age to 60 years old for Florida residents that can receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

DeSantis made the announcement during a Monday afternoon news conference at the state Capitol in Tallahassee.

"You're starting to see [vaccine] demand soften a little bit," the governor said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announces Florida lowering COVID-19 vaccine age requirements to 60+ starting March 15 (25 minutes)

DeSantis said that 2.6 million Florida seniors have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and anticipated the state hitting the three million mark this week.

"I would imagine the demand will be slightly lower for 60 to 64 [years old] than it was above 65, but we do anticipate the demand to be pretty robust," DeSantis said.

He said he hopes to announce soon an expansion of vaccine sites for both CVS and Walgreens.

"Hopefully by next week we'll get another shipment of the Johnson & Johnson [vaccine into Florida]," he said.

Last week the state announced that all school employees and child care workers in Florida, regardless of age, can receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The governor was in Ocala on Friday where he announced a pop-up vaccine site for seniors and touted Florida's economy.

He later traveled to Polk County where 2,000 law enforcement members over 50 years old are receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The governor said the state will be looking at lowering the age requirements to receive the COVID-19 vaccine "sometime in March" for people either age 60 or 55 "relatively soon."