Where can I get a vaccine? VaccineFinder website helps you track down locations, availability

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more accessible to larger portions of the population, many people are wondering where they can get the shot.

A new and easy-to-use website is helping users to find locations that are offering the shot in their area.

The free Vaccine Finder website allows you to punch in your ZIP code and search from 1 mile to 50 miles for a site offering any of three vaccines approved for use in the U.S.

The site will then give you an interactive map that shows the locations of facilities offering the vaccine along with shot availability.

Once you click on a location, it will give users the opportunity to see if doses are available and to book an appointment.

Vaccine Finder website After searching by ZIP code, users can click on individual sites to see times of operation, shot availability and which types of vaccines given at the location.

The operators of the site say they work with clinics, pharmacies and health departments "to provide accurate and up-to-date information about vaccination services."

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday he is directing all states to prioritize vaccinating school and child care employees in an effort to have schools reopened by the end of April.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday all school employees and child care workers in Florida, regardless of age, can receive the COVID-19 vaccine.