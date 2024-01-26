South Florida Fair offers free parking, shuttle at Palm Beach Central High School on Saturday

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Following traffic troubles at the South Florida Fair last weekend, organizers are adding offsite parking and a free shuttle Saturday.

Fair organizers said they expect Saturday to be one of the busiest days.

To help alleviate the long lines to park, organizers said they made arrangements with Palm Beach Central High School in Wellington to offer free parking and free shuttle service to and from the fairgrounds.

There are about 800 parking spots available at the school, which is located at 8499 W. Forest Hill Blvd.

The shuttles will begin taking fairgoers to the fair at 10 a.m. and will continue throughout the evening with return service.

Those interested in using the service should park in the school's parking lot and wait for the shuttle bus.

To leave the fair and go back to the high school's parking lot, buses will pick up passengers in front of the ticketing booths near Gate 11 throughout the day and evening.

People attending the annual event last weekend said they waited for hours to enter the fairgrounds and traffic backed up for miles.

The shuttle service will only be available Saturday. The fair wraps up Sunday.