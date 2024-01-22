5 arrested after 'multiple fights between juveniles' at South Florida Fair, PBSO says

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — After "multiple fights between juveniles" at South Florida Fair on Saturday night, three were arrested and two claimed they were stabbed, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Sunday night.

The fights occurred in "all directions of the midways" from 9 p.m. until the fair closed for the night at the South Florida Fairgrounds, Terri Barbera told WPTV on an inquiry.

"During this time, less lethal was used to fire into the large chaotic crowd of approximately 200 people that were hostile and unruly," she said.

Deputies from around the county were summoned to assist deputies on the scene.

Three minors are facing charges of trespassing after warning and resisting without violence, one for trespassing and resisting without violence, and one resisting arrest with violence and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Two boys showed up at Wellington Regional Hospital claiming they were stabbed but both refused to pursue prosecution.

For the first time this year, anyone under 18 will need a parent or guardian after 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

"They're not riding the rides. They're not doing the things they're supposed to be doing, so we want to keep it a family-friendly event," Vicki Chouris, president/CEO of the South Florida Fair, said on opening day.

