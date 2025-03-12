What's the latest on commercial flights from Treasure Coast International Airport? Here's what WPTV found out

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — WPTV is getting answers and updates on air travel options for Treasure Coast residents after a recent WPTV Let's Hear It community meet-up in Port St. Lucie.

"We need an airport," Gerald Freedman of Tradition told WPTV morning anchor Ashley Glass. "That's the main thing. You think about all the people who go to Palm Beach (County) to (fly out of) Palm Beach International. It's ridiculous with as much traffic as there is on Interstate 95 now. It's becoming very, very difficult to do that."

Glass took those viewer frustrations to St. Lucie County Administrator George Landry to learn if there could soon be more local flying options for Treasure Coast residents.

WPTV anchor Ashley Glass speaks with a concerned resident at a Let's Hear It event held at Tradition Square in Port St. Lucie.

WPTV has been reporting on expansion plans at Treasure Coast International Airport in Fort Pierce for several years. Currently, the airport is a hub for businesses like aircraft maintenance and storage, charter services and a flight training school.

As WPTV reported in 2023, St. Lucie County approved a terminal renovation and expansion. WPTV has also reported that the county is negotiating with discount airline Avelo to bring in commercial service.

During Glass' visit with Landry, she asked for an update on the negotiations.

He said talks with Avelo are ongoing, and if they can agree to terms, the airline would then announce the destinations they'd fly to and at what frequency.

Landry also told Glass that other airlines are interested in bringing service to Treasure Coast International Airport, but they want to see what happens with Avelo first.

He also provided an update on the airport's main terminal renovations, saying those should be finished by June.

For residents in the northern areas of the Treasure Coast, WPTV reported in January that there are currently 32 flights per week out of Vero Beach Regional Airport, with eight destinations.