Let's Hear It: Meet the WPTV news team on Dec. 16 at 2 locations

WPTV is connecting with you in your community!

Come out and see us on Tuesday, Dec. 16, to share your story and tell us what's happening in your neighborhood.

Let's Hear It: Meet WPTV news team on Dec. 16

We'll be at two locations for our next Let's Hear It event.

Visit us at either Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control near West Palm Beach from 9 a.m. to noon or the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

If you have a comment or story idea for us and can't make it to the event, email us at newstips@wptv.com or fill out our contact form here.

And thank you to everyone who attended our last Let's Hear event held at the Children's Museum of the Treasure Coast in Jensen Beach on Nov. 17.

At that event, WPTV reporter Tyler Hatfield listened to George Edwards' concerns about speeding on Indian River Drive and County Line Road near his home. Edwards came to us seeking solutions. He's hoping stop signs can be installed at the intersection to slow down drivers.