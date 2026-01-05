Let's Hear It: Meet the WPTV news team at the Florida Oceanographic Center on Jan. 13

STUART, Fla. — WPTV is connecting with you in your community!

Come out and see us at our next Let's Hear It meet-up on Tuesday, Jan. 13, to share your story and tell us what's happening in your neighborhood.

Join us at the Florida Oceanographic Center near Stuart.

Our team will be there from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., listening to you!

If you have a comment or story idea for us and can't make it to the event, email us at newstips@wptv.com or fill out our contact form here.

Also, thank you to everyone who visited us at our last Let's Hear It community meet-ups on Dec. 16 at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control and the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast.

It was there that Lieghann Fischer, who lives in Palm Beach County, spoke to WPTV Anchor Ashley Glass about the need for Palm Beach County Animal Control to undergo renovation.

Fischer expressed the need for the county to allocate funds for improvements and updates to the shelter.

Watch that story below: