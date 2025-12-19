PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV is seeking answers about renovation plans for Palm Beach County Animal Care Control (PBCACC).

Leighann Fischer is a self-proclaimed animal lover and volunteer at PBCACC. She asked WPTV at this week's Let's Hear It when the facility will get what she says is a much-needed makeover.

“This place needs to be rebuilt, not a band-aid,” Fischer said.

'TOTAL OVERHAUL': Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control prepares for major renovations

Anchor Ashley Glass talked to Arielle Weinberger, who works at PBCACC, to learn more about the shelter's plans for upgrades.

Weinberger said that the shelter is breaking ground on renovations at the end of January.

“We are basically doing a total overhaul," Weinberger said. "We are keeping the same bones that we currently have, but also adding on a lot of things as well.”

Glass also learned about plans to add a second story to the building, new kennel isolation areas for sick pets and new artwork throughout.

The funds are coming from county surtax funds and bonds. The budget for the project will be presented to the board of county commissioners at their Jan. 6 meeting.

“It means everything," Weinberger said. "This has been in the works for over a decade at this point.”