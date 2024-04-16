Watch Now
Let's Hear It: Meet WPTV news team in Okeechobee

Posted at 10:28 AM, Apr 16, 2024
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Let's hear it.

WPTV wants to hear from you.

Join the WPTV news team on Thursday, April 18, at the Okeechobee County Library, 206 SW 16th St., in Okeechobee from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Meet WPTV Today on 5 anchors Hollani Davis and Mike Trim and evening anchors Shannon Cake and Meghan McRoberts, along with other members of the WPTV news team.

Tell us what you love about your community; what inspires you about your community; or some of the challenges your community faces. We'll see you on Thursday.

