Entrepreneur on a mission to help kids 'celebrate the magic of their crown'

PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla. — One of the many great things about our WPTV Let's Hear It community meet-ups is tracking stories for months, or even years.

WPTV Anchor Ashley Glass met Alexis Forbes more than a year ago at a Let's Hear It in Fort Pierce. At the time, she was helping women-owned beauty brands get off the ground. Forbes is still doing that, but she's also on a new mission to help children celebrate their curls.

Forbes' new adventure aims to help kids build confidence, create bonding moments and make wash day fun.

"A lot of curly girls grow up not loving their hair because it wasn't maintained correctly, or like me, I don't know how to do hair," Forbes said.

Tapping into years of expertise as a cosmetic formulation scientist and countless days of washing and doing her kids' hair, Forbes created the the full-experience brand known as Little Curlies.

"I thought, 'a kids line'," Forbes said. "There's a gap in the market right now. Many products say for all curls."

Forbes stresses that all hair is good hair in the activity book she wrote. She also made sure to leave an encouraging note on each product she formulated, especially for the tightest of curls. The product label reads "Let's celebrate the magic of your crown."

Forbes described the success she's experiencing from her new products as surreal.

"Just be intentional, and the biggest thing is diversity," Forbes said. "Inclusion is the first thing. Not the second."

Right now, Forbes is raising funds to expand her workspace and product line. Her GoFundMe can be found here.

WPTV's next Let's Hear It event will be held on Oct. 22 at the Boynton Beach Arts & Cultural Center from 9 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.