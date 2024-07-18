Treasure Coast chemist breaking barriers in beauty industry

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — I want you to meet someone who lit up the room the second she arrived at our WPTV "Let's Hear It" event in Fort Pierce.

As I'd soon come to learn, Alexis Forbes-Moorehead's radiant skin is only the first of many layers to this accomplished leader in the beauty industry who's now on a mission to lift others.

"I noticed a lot of under-represented brand owners just didn't have the knowledge or access to getting the services they need," Forbes-Moorehead said. "We just have to break those barriers."

Forbes-Moorehead is using years of expertise as a cosmetic formulation scientist and owner of Divinity Cosmetic Labs on the Treasure Coast of Florida to help get women-owned brands in the beauty industry off the ground.

Alexis Forbes-Moorehead Alexis Forbes-Moorehead is an award-winning cosmetic formulation chemist and product developer.

"I try to help in all aspects because I feel like most people think I have a formula. My formula is perfect. I'll go to market. It doesn't work like that," Forbes-Moorehead said. "You need to know how to navigate the industry."

Forbes-Moorehead pointed out at "Let's Hear It" that women are major consumers in the beauty space yet minimized in leadership roles. She finds this true especially for women of color.

"The big picture with Breaking Barriers in Beauty is to be a more diverse industry," she said.

As the founder and executive director of the nonprofit Breaking Barriers in Beauty Foundation, Forbes-Moorehead sponsors and mentors women-owned brands in the beauty space. She's already worked with two black and women-owned brands to help propel them to the next level.

Much like I was glad to listen to Alexis' story, she's ready to listen to yours if her nonprofit work could be a benefit to you.

Click here to get in touch with Alexis.