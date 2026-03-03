Community pushback grows over Project Tango as lawmakers consider AI data center regulations

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Comments like "Why are they coming here?" "We don't need this," and "Stay away" have flooded coverage of AI data centers. They reflect a growing frustration in the community over Project Tango.

WATCH BELOW: 'I think elected officials have forgotten who they work for,' Rachel Smith tells WPTV's Samantha Gutierrez

Communities push back as AI data centers expand across the US

At a recent town hall, tensions ran high.

Rachel Smith, an advocate against Project Tango, said the community's frustration isn't just about the plan but about its transparency.

"Only eight people got to speak," Smith said. "There was at least 50 people that wanted to speak."

Smith said the lack of openness is at the heart of the opposition.

"I think if there was more transparency, honesty, I think people would be more receptive," Smith said.

I first met Smith at our "Let's Hear It" meet-up in Wellington.

Smith said since creating the website notoprojecttango.com, she has been overwhelmed by messages from residents joining the fight.

"It blows my mind that with all the pushback from your constituents that this is still being considered," Smith said. "I think elected officials have forgotten who they work for."

On Monday, Florida House Representative Daniel Perez sent a letter in support of House Bill 1007 and Senate Bill 484. Legislation aimed at regulating large-scale data centers.

Smith said she hopes lawmakers act decisively.

"I'm not saying that you shouldn't have AI data centers in Florida, it's figuring out how to go about it in a responsible way," Smith said.

As lawmakers consider HB 1007 and SB 484, the debate over AI data centers shows no signs of slowing down.

Read more of WPTV's coverage below:

Royal Palm Beach Palm Beach County residents rally against Project Tango Michael Hoffman

Loxahatchee Acreage Western residents raise new concerns about Project Tango Michael Hoffman

Loxahatchee Acreage WPTV brings Project Tango concerns directly to DeSantis Michael Hoffman

We want to be your voice and help you find solutions.

While we hold our monthly Let's Hear It meet-ups, we know many are not able to attend, but we still want to hear from you and start taking action to get you answers. You can e-mail us at LetsHearIt@wptv.com.