Watch Now
CommunityLet's Hear It

Actions

Boca Raton woman thriving since Let's Hear It conversation

WPTV's Ashley Glass seeking solutions so Linda Pincus can keep baking for hospital workers
Linda Pincus picks up supplies at The Soup Kitchen Boynton Beach to make treats for hospital workers.
The Soup Kitchen Boynton Beach
Linda Pincus picks up supplies at The Soup Kitchen Boynton Beach to make treats for hospital workers.
Linda Pincus picks up supplies at The Soup Kitchen Boynton Beach to make treats for hospital workers.
Posted

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Linda Pincus from Boca Raton has been thriving since WPTV morning anchor Ashley Glass first met with her at a WPTV Let's Hear It community meet-up at the YMCA of South Palm Beach County.

Pincus just made her second pick-up, completely free of charge, at The Soup Kitchen Boynton Beach.

Boca Raton woman thriving since Let's Hear It conversation

She collected baking staples like chocolate, flour and produce so she can continue paying it forward and baking for hospital workers.

"We love our Linda," Marlene Mejia, CEO of The Soup Kitchen Boynton Beach, told Glass. "Thank you for connecting us!"

Click below to read the backstory on the challenges Pincus is overcoming and the connections she made through Let's Hear It:

Linda Pincus (center) shows off her new baking ingredients courtesy of the Soup Kitchen in Boynton Beach with CEO Marlene Mejia (right) and WPTV morning anchor Ashley Glass (left).

Let's Hear It

Nonprofit steps up to ensure this woman's good deeds continue

Ashley Glass
Linda Pincus delivers homemade treats to hospital workers.

Let's Hear It

Inflation impacting this good deed for hospital workers

Ashley Glass

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening