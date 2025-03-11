Boca Raton woman thriving since Let's Hear It conversation

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Linda Pincus from Boca Raton has been thriving since WPTV morning anchor Ashley Glass first met with her at a WPTV Let's Hear It community meet-up at the YMCA of South Palm Beach County.

Pincus just made her second pick-up, completely free of charge, at The Soup Kitchen Boynton Beach.

She collected baking staples like chocolate, flour and produce so she can continue paying it forward and baking for hospital workers.

"We love our Linda," Marlene Mejia, CEO of The Soup Kitchen Boynton Beach, told Glass. "Thank you for connecting us!"

Click below to read the backstory on the challenges Pincus is overcoming and the connections she made through Let's Hear It:

