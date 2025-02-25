Boynton Beach nonprofit steps up to ensure woman continues to serve up good deeds for hospital workers

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Hundreds of people at The Soup Kitchen in Boynton Beach serve up a dose of hope each day and let's hear it for one more.

Linda Pincus of Boca Raton wasn't sure why WPTV morning Anchor Ashley Glass recently asked to meet with her at the Soup Kitchen.

It had been a few weeks since Glass and Pincus first met at a Let's Hear It community meet-up held at the YMCA of South Palm Beach County near Boca Raton. It's where people are encouraged to share story ideas with the WPTV News team.

Glass and Pincus also met at her home in her kitchen to learn about how expensive food prices were making it difficult for Pincus to continue delivering baked goods to hospital workers as a way to say thank you.

Let's Hear It Inflation impacting this good deed for hospital workers Ashley Glass

As soon as Pincus spotted an assortment of baking ingredients, she realized something good was brewing.

"I'm overwhelmed," she said. "Quite honestly, I lost several pounds for a while because I stopped buying as much food, and that's not good for me."

Marlene Mejia, the CEO of The Soup Kitchen in Boynton Beach, explained this gift of baking supplies are not a one-time thing.

"We want you to continue coming in and picking up these supplies," Mejia explained to Pincus.

"It's incredible," Pincus said. "The fact that you are here on an on-going basis is a blessing."