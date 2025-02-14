Inflation takes toll on woman delivering homemade baked goods to Palm Beach County hospital workers

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Linda Pincus is one of many people who came to our recent WPTV Let's Hear It community meet-up at the YMCA of South Palm Beach County.

WPTV morning anchor Ashley Glass said it was something Pincus told her off-camera that caught her attention.

"After telling me about how the YMCA has changed her life for the better, Linda shared with me that inflation is really taking a toll on her good deeds delivering homemade baked goods to hospital workers," Glass said. "It pulled at my heart. Linda is facing the same challenges that many people are experiencing right now."

Pincus has been delivering baked goods to hospital workers almost every weekend since the pandemic.

"I let them know they are appreciated, and they are special, and they are valued," Pincus said. "I love when people have their favorites and they say, 'Oh, you brought me the brownies!'"

However, those joyful moments Pincus delivers are fading.

"Inflation has increased the cost of everything but particularly all the ingredients that go into baking," she said. "Eggs are the worst offender but for chocolate chips the price has doubled."

Pincus couldn't think of a monthly expense that hasn't gone up in recent months.

"I, along with many seniors, are on a fixed income and my HOA has almost doubled in the past year," Pincus said.

She described the feeling as "overwhelming" when she thinks about rising costs as a whole.

"I'm cutting back on my own food expenses," Pincus said.

"It's rare someone comes into the facility and not just one time but every week," Joseph Burnette, assistant nurse manager at West Boca Medical Center, said when Pincus made a recent delivery. "She makes sure our bellies are full and our hearts warm."

We asked Picus how much longer she thinks she'll be able to deliver the home-made treats.

"I don't know. I'm struggling," Pincus responded.