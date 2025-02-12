Celebration of life for student hit and killed by semi in Lake Worth

Family and loved ones will gather at the Wellington Amphitheater to honor Landon Coggin.

On January 30th Landon Coggin and another student were riding their bikes near Woodlands Middle School. The two students crashed into each other sending them into the roadway where they were hit by a semi. Landon was killed in the incident, and the other student was rushed to a trauma hospital and is expected to recover.

Since the tragic incident, students at Woodlands Middle School created a petition that has more than 2,000 signatures. The petition is calling for county wide change in school zones. The petition says that semi's should not be allowed to drive in school zones when students are arriving and leaving school.

The community is invited to attend Landon's celebration of life. The ceremony will be held on Wednesday, February 12 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm. The memorial will be at the Wellington Amphitheater located on 12100 Forest Hill Blvd.

