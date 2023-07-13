Watch Now
Live Local Act making affordable housing opportunities available for Florida’s workforce

'It gives homebuyers hope to be able to purchase a home with down payment assistance,' Holly Meyer Lucas says
WPTV
Posted at 4:24 PM, Jul 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-13 16:26:05-04

There's more hope for homebuyers looking to tap into Florida's hot housing market.

Senate Bill 102, also known as the Live Local Act, became available on July 1 for first time homebuyers to increase the availability of affordable housing opportunities for Florida’s workforce.

It provides up to $35,000 on a down payment toward the purchase of a new home.

To qualify you have to work at least 35 hours a week and work for a Florida based company. You don't even have to be a first time homebuyer, as long as you haven't owned a home in three years.

WPTV anchor Jay Cashmere spoke with realtor Holly Meyer Lucas for more insight.

"It gives homebuyers hope to be able to purchase a home with down payment assistance. People don't realize that when you are buying a home, you have to be able to put a down payment, which sometimes can be 10, 20, $30,000," Lucas said. "This program enables those people to have 30 up to $35,000 toward their home purchase."

Lucas said the best thing to do is contact a lender in Florida to see how to qualify for the Live Local Act.

For more information, click here.

