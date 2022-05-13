5 Things To Know On Friday, May 13, 2022.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — While you were sleeping, WPTV compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more.

1. Gas prices hit another record high in Florida

As you get going on Friday, strap in for a very unwanted expense. Gas prices have hit a new record high in Florida.

AAA said the average price for a gallon of regular is $4.47, up 7 cents from Thursday, 28 cents from a week ago, nearly 50 cents from a month ago, and $1.60 from the same time last year.

WPTV drove around Wellington Friday and found a Shell station selling gas for $4.99 a gallon.

WPTV A Shell gas station in Wellington on May 13, 2022.

2. Teens caught in string of vehicle burglaries in Port St. Lucie

Two teens, 15 and 16, are under arrest and connected to more than a dozen vehicle burglaries on Port St. Lucie's east side.

Police said the teens took everything from loose change and phone chargers to a gun.

Port St. Lucie Police Department A handgun stolen from a vehicle in Port St. Lucie, 2022.

3. Driver who suffered medical episode behind the wheel thanks good Samaritans

A driver rescued in a now-viral video is giving thanks to those who rushed to her aid.

Laurie Rabyor said is filled with gratitude and joy after experiencing a medical episode behind the wheel in Boynton Beach.

Last Thursday, Rabyor became unconscious at the intersection of Congress Avenue and Woolbright Road. Her car started to roll away, and that's when several good Samaritans came to the rescue, collectively stopping the car.

Boynton Beach police said Rabyor will meet her rescuers during a news conference at 1 p.m. Friday.

Good Samaritans spring into action, help driver who had medical episode in Boynton Beach

4. YOUR WEEKEND: Miranda Lambert, Jupiter food & wine, Ron White, John Mulaney and Lewis Steakhouse grand opening

A food and wine event on the water and under a bridge, live country music, and A-list laughs round out this weekend's 5 Fun Things list.

YOUR WEEKEND: Miranda Lambert, Jupiter food & wine, Ron White, John Mulaney and Lewis Steakhouse grand opening

5. When you can see this weekend's lunar eclipse

A total lunar eclipse will be visible over much of the United States late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

According to NASA, a partial lunar eclipse will be visible starting at 10:15 p.m. ET. By 11:20 p.m. ET, a full lunar eclipse will be visible and remain visible until 12:54 a.m. ET. The partial lunar eclipse ends at 2:20 a.m. ET.

The lunar eclipse will be visible anywhere the moon is visible. Because lunar eclipses occur during the full moon phase, the moon will generally be visible starting around sunset.

(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Light shines from a total lunar eclipse over Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, Calif., Wednesday, May 26, 2021. The first total lunar eclipse in more than two years is coinciding with a supermoon for quite a cosmic show. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

YOUR FORECAST: Humidity, temperatures to increase this weekend

Friday morning is pleasant with a few showers around and some thunderstorms in the Bahamas.

Friday afternoon will be partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms and high temperatures in the mid 80s. Friday night will be partly cloudy with low temperatures in the upper 60s and a light wind.

This weekend, we'll increase humidity and high temperatures as we start to transition into the rainy season. It will be partly sunny each morning with isolated to scattered afternoon thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

First Alert Weather Forecast for Morning of Friday, May 13, 2022

Remember, you can join Mike Trim and Ashleigh Walters every weekday on WPTV NewsChannel 5 beginning at 4:30 a.m. And you can always watch the latest news from WPTV anytime on your favorite streaming device. Just search for "WPTV."