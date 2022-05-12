YOUR WEEKEND: Miranda Lambert, Jupiter food & wine, Ron White, John Mulaney and Lewis Steakhouse grand opening

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — A food a wine event on the water but under a bridge, live country music, and A-list laughs round out this weekend's 5 Fun Things list.

1) Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town - West Palm Beach

Country crooners Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town take the stage at the iThink Financial Amphitheater (Coral Sky) on Saturday, May 14 at 7 p.m. Lawn tickets start at $23 plus taxes and fee. NOTE: If you're used to bringing your own lawn chair, they are now only available to rent.

Little Red Wagon



Boondocks



2) 12th Annual Friends of Jupiter Beach Food & Wine Festival

Underneath the Indiantown Bridge at the Intracoastal is the annual food and wine festival that will have the area's top restaurants, wine vendors, and live music from Spread the Dub. The event is on Saturday, May 14 from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

"We've got a Bark Park so your furry four-legged friend is invited we've got even a doggy kissy booth," said spokesperson Sophie Schneeberger.

The event helps the organizers' mission of keeping the privilege of bringing dogs to Jupiter's beaches.

"Let's keep the dog the dog beach clean so that we can maintain the privilege and will do so by not only hosting monthly cleanups but also providing the doggy poo bags that are on the crossovers at Jupiter beach," said Schneeberger.

Tickets cost $50 for adults and $20 for kids 12 and younger (toddlers 3 and younger are free). Of course, it is a dog-friendly event.

3) Lewis Steakhouse Grand Opening - Jupiter

The family behind Florida's oldest steakhouse, Okeechobee Steakhouse, is opening of Lewis Steakhouse in Jupiter. The new location will open is Chasewood Plaza on Friday, May 13. The 150-seat restaurant will be open nightly for dinner. One of the signature dishes will be a steak flight that features a 55-day bone-in prime dry-aged ribeye sliced, bone-marrow butter, wagyu beef cheek marmalade, and roasted wagyu bone marrow, and Japanese wagyu sliced. The Okeechobee Steakhouse free birthday dinner offer will also continue at Lewis Steakhouse.

4) John Mulaney - Hollywood

Emmy winner John Mulaney will have two shows this weekend at the Hard Rock Hollywood. The comedian has hosted SNL five times and will star in the new reboot of Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers. Tickets start at $68 plus taxes and fee.

Stand-Up Monologue



5) Ron White - Ft. Pierce

Brash comedian Ron White, best known as a member of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour will play the Sunrise Theater on Saturday, May 14 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $59 plus taxes and fee.

I Got Thrown Out of a Bar



