Driver who suffered medical episode behind the wheel thanks good Samaritans

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A driver rescued in a now-viral video is giving thanks to those who rushed to her aid.

"Oh my gosh, I was so grateful. I was so happy for those people," Laurie Rabyor said.

Rabyor is filled with gratitude and joy after experiencing a medical episode behind the wheel.

"I mean words can’t even express how thankful I am," she said.

Last Thursday, Rabyor became unconscious at the intersection of Congress Avenue and Woolbright Road in Boynton Beach.

Good Samaritans spring into action, help driver who had medical episode in Boynton Beach

She said a mix of high blood pressure pills and fasting for a colonoscopy was to blame.

"With the medication and the flushing of everything, it just flushed all my electrolytes out all my vitamins out and that’s what happened," she said.

Rabyor's co-worker saw her slumped over and rushed over to help while Rabyor's car was moving toward traffic. She tried to stop the car but couldn't do it alone.

"And my coworker, I cannot believe she jumped out of her car like that and just ran across the street," Rabyor said.

Fortunately, several good Samaritans came to the rescue collectively stopping the car while one tried to break a window with his fist,

Moments later, a woman grabbed a dumbbell from her car and hands it over to another man who breaks the glass.

After the good Samaritans got inside, they remained on the scene until paramedics arrived.

Laurie said she's forever grateful for the act of kindness. Hoping it motivates others to follow suit.

"This is more of what should be happening instead of what is happening right now, and we need more people like this," she said.

The Boynton Beach Police Department will hold a special ceremony Friday afternoon for Rabyor to reunite with the group of good Samaritans. An event she said she's looking forward to.

